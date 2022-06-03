Twitterati hail Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi's film 'Vikram'

Superstar Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film 'Vikram' released in theatres today and fans booked their first day first show tickets in their nearest cinema halls. Since the movie marks Haasan's comeback to the big screens after four years, fans had high expectations from it. And, luckily, they didn't get disappointed.

The film opened up with positive responses from the audience and that is expected to translate into big box office numbers too.

Since morning, reviews for the film 'Vikram' have been pouring in on Twitter. Responses are overwhelmingly positive so far. Take a look!

#Vikram A Wholesome Movie experience. Dragging first 30 mins, Exploding Intermission & Marauding Second Part. Shud ve cut down many unnecessary references external to movie univ. Still has potential 1K to 1.5k Crore collection. A potential Marvel for Tamil Film Industry. AWESOME! — கவின் (Kavin) 🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@sampath_kavin) June 3, 2022

#Vikram Letdown were only the repetitiveness & over mass masala towards the 2nd Half but it's well justified with it's neat writing & the overlong duration is also bearable, nevertheless a True Fan-Boy Sam🅱️avam from Loki who happens to make his own multiverse/universe ! — Aravind (@Aravind070292) June 3, 2022

Dear @anirudhofficial - what you have done In #vikram is beyond exceptional. Thank you for the several goosebumps . — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 3, 2022

#Vikram @ikamalhaasan sir’s outing after 4 years! This is going to be another feather in his cap 🙏👍 Best wishes to @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil and the entire team for a massive success ❤️👍 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) June 2, 2022

#Vikram - Fire Fire Fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Best cinematic experience l’ve ever had in recent times ,action packed second half deserves multiple watch! @ikamalhaasan , Fafa, @VijaySethuOffl& @Suriya_offl- what a treat to watch all these powerful performers in one film 🙏 @Dir_Lokesh — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) June 3, 2022

According to Twitter reviews, Haasan has power-packed action sequences in the film and he has done complete justice to his role. Fahad was a visual treat to watch. Meanwhile, fans also loved Vijay Sethupathi's performance.

'Vikram' revolves around two siblings, a gangster and a politician, who kidnap a governmental official. Then a retired police officer, Vikram, is assigned to save the day.

Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International, the action thriller has an ensemble cast along with Narain, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das playing pivotal roles.