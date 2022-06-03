Twitterati hail Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi's film 'Vikram'

Edited By: Kirtika Katira
New Delhi, India Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 05:18 PM(IST)

Vikram Twiiter review Photograph:( Instagram )

Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' opened up with overwhelming and positive response from audiences.

Superstar Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film 'Vikram' released in theatres today and fans booked their first day first show tickets in their nearest cinema halls. Since the movie marks Haasan's comeback to the big screens after four years, fans had high expectations from it. And, luckily, they didn't get disappointed.

The film opened up with positive responses from the audience and that is expected to translate into big box office numbers too. 

Since morning, reviews for the film 'Vikram' have been pouring in on Twitter. Responses are overwhelmingly positive so far. Take a look!

According to Twitter reviews, Haasan has power-packed action sequences in the film and he has done complete justice to his role. Fahad was a visual treat to watch. Meanwhile, fans also loved Vijay Sethupathi's performance. 

'Vikram' revolves around two siblings, a gangster and a politician, who kidnap a governmental official. Then a retired police officer, Vikram, is assigned to save the day. 

Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International, the action thriller has an ensemble cast along with Narain, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das playing pivotal roles. 

