TV star Meiyang Chang called 'Corona' by two men on bike in Mumbai

TV star and singer Meiyang Chang has revealed that he was subjected to racist slurs recently amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Chang, who has acted in YRF's 'Badmash Company' and is a known face on TV has revealed that he has been called coronavirus online and even called corona by two men on a bike while he was jogging near his house in Mumbai a few days back.



Chang took to twitter to write, “In times of crisis, some human beings devolve into the worst versions of themselves. Or may be that was them all along? In light of the online & public #racism & discrimination against North-East Indians & the Indian-Chinese And thank you everyone for your unstinting humanism & love since this article broke yesterday (or today, depending on which city you are in). I’m reading your messages and I’m so, so touched by your kind words. Let’s stay united; in spirit & in philosophy. Now and always And to those stray trolls who are still spewing venom on my timeline; I say to you, as we would back in Bihar-Jharkhand..Bhak sala tum to sala mere pyar ke bhi kaabil nahi ho lekin tumko bhi dirghyaau bhavah”.Stay safe, stay healthy everyone.”

Earlier while speaking to a daily, Chang revealed, that two motorists had called him corona while he was on his morning jog. "I go for a jog every day near my house in Mumbai. The other day, two guys sped past me on a bike, screaming ‘corona’ and laughing. I wanted to scream back and hurl the choicest of gaalis, but I didn’t see any point in it. How do you punish people for their stupidity or ignorance? Over the years, I have become used to these comments and yes, they are hurtful. I try to move on and be optimistic, but it does affect you."



The singer, who came fifth in 'Indian Idol 3', stated that he is okay taking jokes from friends but not others. "I have been called Chinese, Chinki and Nepali in the past. I feel that as a country, we are casually racist, be it on the basis of colour, caste, or ethnicity. Of late, my friends have been teasing me saying, ‘Chang se door raho’. Of course, I know that they don’t mean any harm and there’s no ulterior motive; it’s all in good fun. Trouble starts when random people do it with malicious intent. Just a few days ago, I had complimented a friend on Instagram, but a few guys who had nothing to do with me or her, called me ‘coronavirus’ in the comments section. I took a screenshot of those comments, blurred their names as I don’t believe in public shaming, and shared it on my page. Later, they apologised to me and I let it pass,” Meiyang added.



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several people of North-East have been complaining of facing racial discrimination in metropolitan cities of India. A day earlier a Manipuri student was spat on in Delhi and called 'corona'.



Chang is a third-generation Indian-Chinese and was born in Dhanbad, Bihar.