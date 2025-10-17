TV star Arjun Bijlani wins the maiden season of Rise and Fall

TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani has won the first season of Rise and Fall. The show, hosted by Ashneer Grover, became a talking point in the country since its debut earlier this year on Prime Video. The finale featured 15 celebrity contestants.

The finale began with the top 6 contestants, which included Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Arush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma and Nayandeep Rakshit. They all performed to medley of songs. Dhanashree and Nayandeep were the first to get evicted from Top 6.

The evening also saw Neha and Tony Kakkar perform to number of their chart-topping numbers. Ex-contestants voted for the Top 3. Akriti Negi was eliminated, with Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel and Arush Bhola making it to the Top 3.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

More about Rise and Fall

The Indian reality show is an adaptation of a British series which aired on Channel 4. Comedian Kiku Sharda, actress Kubbra Sait, singer Aditya Narayan and actress Aahana Kumra were also part of the show.

After winning the title, Arjun Bijlani said he journey on the show was not easy and he learnt lessons with each new challenge that came his way.

“The twists, the tension, the friendships and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise and Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn't have been possible,” he added.

“Thank you. I'll always remember this and each player, whether I have fought with them, whether I have laughed with them; they were a part of my journey, and they made my journey beautiful, and each one of them is responsible for me being a winner here today. So, thank you, rulers, and thank you, workers,” Arjun Bijlani added.

Arjun Bijlani took home ₹28.10 lakh after winning Rise and Fall.

Social media reaction

Fans celebrated Arjun Bijlani’s victory, and many took to X to congratulate him.

“I'm so happy that deserving one won the trophy and not lyk Bigg Boss… jisme hamesha chhapri jeet te hai (where it’s always the loud, flashy ones who win)... Best decision and best winner,” wrote one of them.

“Such a happy moment! Congratulations, Arjun Bijlani. Our hero is the most deserving winner. We are proud of his journey in Rise and Fall,” commented another.