Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade starrer Kapkapiii is all set to hit theatres on May 23. The horror comedy is directed by late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan who is best known for comedy films like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money.

Kapkapiii also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abishek Kumar.

The film is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and is presented by Zee Studios. The screenplay is penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade reunite

Producer Jayesh Patel said, “Sangeeth ji had already given us the completed first cut of the film, so what you’ll see on screen is entirely his vision. And I feel he is always with us, supporting and guiding. After his untimely demise, it became more than just a film — it became a collective promise to finish what he started."

He added, "Kapkapiii is not your typical horror-comedy — it’s wild, unfiltered, and rooted in characters that feel hilariously familiar. It plays with fear the way a prankster plays with a flashlight in the dark — never predictable, always a little wicked.”

Speaking about the film, actor Shreyas Talpade shared, “As the name suggests, Kapkapiii is about goosebumps — the kind you get just before the fear fully kicks in. It’s one of the best horror comedies by Sangeeth Sivan sir. I miss him dearly. He should’ve been here with us today to witness the release of the film he was so passionate about.”

Tusshar Kapoor also reflected on his experience, “Kapkapiii has a very realistic setting, and the characters are extremely relatable. The horror element revolves around a Ouija board, something that hasn’t been explored much in Hindi cinema. For me, it was a nostalgic reunion after almost 20 years since Kyaa Kool Hain Hum — a true homecoming.”