Trouble in paradise for Sam Asghari and Britney Spears? Here's what we know

Trouble in paradise for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari? Not at all! Recently, there have been quite a few rumours that things are not well in Sam and Britney's marriage. Especially after noticing that the wedding bands were missing from Asghari and Spears's hands.



However, now quashing all the reports, Sam's representative said in a statement that everything is perfect between the couple.

Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen has told Entertainment Tonight, that everything is all right between the couple. He

also revealed that Asghari took off his rings because of the film, in which he's currently.



Cohen has told ET: "Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie."



Meanwhile, Britney, who is currently on vacation with her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson, has not reacted to the speculation yet.

Before proposing to Britney in September 2021, the Iranian-born actor opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Spears and admitted he was ready to take the next step in their relationship.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I`m going," he told in a March 2021 interview.



"I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don`t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.



"After the release of the unauthorized documentary `Framing Britney Spears`, Ashghari told, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her in following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he shared.

"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."



Spears and Sam tied the knot in June 2022 in a lavish wedding ceremony at Spears' home.