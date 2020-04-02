Trouble in paradise as Prateik Babbar and wife Sanya hit a rocky patch?

Not all is well between Prateik Babbar and wife Sanya Sagar. The two got married in January 2019 in a private ceremony in Lucknow.

Only after a year, there are reports that the two might be headed for a separation as they have not been living together for weeks now.

The two have also not been following each other on Instagram and have even removed pictures of them together from their social media accounts.

Their personal relationship has raised eyebrows within their families as Sanya has also been missing from the Babbar family functions too. Neither was she seen at Holi celebrations nor at Raj Babbar’s anniversary dinner.

Reportedly, Prateik missed Sanya’s play of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in which she played the role of Portia.

However, Prateik has denied all these rumours and said that everything is fine between the two.

On the professional front, Prateik was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Chhichhore’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajinikanth's ‘Darbar’. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's ‘Mumbai Saga’. The film also features Jackie Shroff, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Pankaj Tripathi, Gulshan Grover, Sharman Joshi among others.

