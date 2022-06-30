Tom Hiddleston expecting first baby with fiancee Zawe Ashton as she flaunts baby bump

‘Loki’ star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancee, Zawe Ashton, will soon embrace parenthood. Hiddleston had confirmed his engagement to the actress earlier in June, and now the couple have confirmed that they are expecting their first child together as the latter made a stunning red carpet debut with a baby bump at the premiere of her upcoming movie, "Mr. Malcolm’s List." Zawe attended the premiere on Wednesday night in New York City, flaunting her baby bump for the first time while wearing an off-shoulder gown.

Aston’s pregnancy glow was visible as she walked the red carpet donning a gold empire-waist beaded chiffon gown. She plays Julia Thistlewaite in the epic period drama adapted from the novel of the same name. Aston was accompanied by her film’s co-stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James, and Sianad Gregory, as well as director Emma Holly Jones.

Tom Hiddleston's engagement announcement with Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston, 41, confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Ashton, 37, in an interview earlier this month after keeping their relationship a secret for years. When asked about his engagement, Tom told the Los Angeles Times that, "I’m very happy," on June 14, three months after the couple sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, as Ashton was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Also Read: Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to longtime girlfriend actor Zawe Ashton

Hiddleston and Zawe’s relationship

Zawe and Tom Hiddleston started dating a few years back in 2019 when they first met on the sets of their play ‘Betrayal’. The stars, since then, have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Before confirming their engagement, the couple was found engaging in PDA last September during their Spain vacation, followed by their red-carpet debut at the Tony Awards later that month.

On the work front, Zawe Ashton will be seen in ‘The Marvels’, a sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’, which will premiere in February next year. It also marks K-drama star Park Seo-Joon's MCU debut. Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston, who is known for playing Loki in the MCU, is gearing up for the second season of the Disney series ‘Loki.’ The actor recently appeared in the AppleTV+ series, ‘The Essex Serpent’ co-starring Claire Danes.

Also Read: Tom Hiddleston starrer 'Loki' to return for second season