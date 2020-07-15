Tina Turner comes out of her retirement to collaborate with DJ Kygo for a remix of 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'

WION Web Team New Delhi Jul 15, 2020, 07.46 PM(IST)

File image of Tina Turner Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Turner has sung a remix version of the song and collaborated with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo for it.
 

Pop legend Tina Turner is out of retirement to sing a special version of her classic hit 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'

Turner has sung a remix version of the song and collaborated with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo for it.

Kygo last year made a remix of Whitney Houston's cover of 'Higher Love,' which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kygo announced the news on Instagram, including a picture of himself with Turner, stating that the song will be available on Friday.

"Can't believe I'm releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! 'What's Love Got to Do With It' is one of my all-time favorite songs," he wrote, adding, "It feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist. Can't wait for you all to hear it."

×

'What's Love Got To Do With It?' was first released in 1984. Turner has been away from public eye for more than a decade now. The singer last toured in 2008 with her 'Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour.'

Topics