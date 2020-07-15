Tina Turner comes out of her retirement to collaborate with DJ Kygo for a remix of 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'

Pop legend Tina Turner is out of retirement to sing a special version of her classic hit 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'



Turner has sung a remix version of the song and collaborated with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo for it.



Kygo last year made a remix of Whitney Houston's cover of 'Higher Love,' which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



Kygo announced the news on Instagram, including a picture of himself with Turner, stating that the song will be available on Friday.



"Can't believe I'm releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! 'What's Love Got to Do With It' is one of my all-time favorite songs," he wrote, adding, "It feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist. Can't wait for you all to hear it."

'What's Love Got To Do With It?' was first released in 1984. Turner has been away from public eye for more than a decade now. The singer last toured in 2008 with her 'Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour.'