Tiku Weds Sheru review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are the winners of this over-the-top filmy story

Sometimes there are films that have uncountable flaws, but eventually, you end up liking the movie because of its feel-good factor. And director Sai Kabir’s latest film, Tiku Weds Sheru, lies in this category. You will love the film at one point, but the next second, it will leave you wondering and with a lot of unanswered questions.

The film faced quite a stir for its odd pairing of newcomer Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is 21, he is 49. But because of its quirky pairing, the plot instantly attracts you. The movie is sweet, entertaining, and visually appealing, but at the same time, it's overloaded with things that give you a feeling of a patchy Indian daily soap drama. Nevertheless, keeping all these thoughts aside, let's discuss the movie and whether it's worth watching. What's the story? Helmed by Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around Shiraz Sheru Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), aka Sheru. He's a junior artist by profession and does many side jobs to make ends meet. While this is his reality, in his dream world, he's a film financier, and visiting Dubai and Malaysia is not a big task for him. Obviously, due to his fake reality and the image he has created back home, Sheru gets a marriage proposal from the wealthy family of Bhopal. It's love at first sight for Sheru when he sees Tiku's(Avneet Kaur) photo.



Tiku, who comes from a conservative family, is a young, charming, and beautiful girl with a dream of becoming a superstar. She rejects Sheru on the first date but says yes to getting hitched quickly as part of her plan is to elope with her boyfriend. For Tiku marriage is the clear way to reach Mumbai, the city of dreams. For the dreamy Sheru, his entire world is changed, and he can go to any extent to give his Tiku, the life of her dreams. The lives of Sheru and Tiku change dramatically; there is love, loss, ups and downs, and how both of them live and fight with the dark world makes up the rest of the story. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) × The innocent story of Tiku and Sheru - Written by Kabir, the almost two-hour-long drama is full of unnecessary cliches, drama, and things that you've watched hundreds of times before. But the winner of this film is the story of Tiku and Sheru, two innocent people with lots of dreams and hopes.

Tiku is like millions of other girls who dream big but, in this misogynist world, end up getting married to a man who is just double their age and bogged down by societal norms. And, Sheru, who is running away or shying from accepting his reality, but in the end settles with what he has. Anyway, the story of Tiku and Sheru might be a little filmy, ordinary and repetitive, but some moments truly tug at your heartstrings. What doesn't work? The core of every film or series is its story and how it is presented to the audience. And Tiku weds Sheru lacks here. The movie is entertaining with the perfect cast, characters, and setting, but falls short when it comes to the story. The movie doesn't feel authentic, and there are so many points that fail to amp up your excitement.

The movie is poorly written, and the narrative of the film is baffling, making you wonder about the maker's motive. For example, the climax is over-the-top, the dance of Nawazuddin and walking heroically with Avneet while the gunshot happens in the back, this all might look very interesting and gripping on paper, but on screen - it's not appealing at all.

The first half of the movie is entertaining and keeps you hooked as the story develops, but the second half is where the challenge begins and everything falls apart, making it a little tough to understand the maker's motives. The narration of the movie is confusing and not that impactful. There are scenes that don't make sense and have no connection with the story going on the screen.

The cast -



Nawaz is one such actor who gets into the skin of his character. I last saw Nawaz in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and I called him a misfit in the film. He as Sheru, the filmy guy, overdressed all the time, is also a little underwhelming. An actor of his calibre is wasted in a role like this and he is never able to rise above the average writing. On the other hand, debutant Avneet Kaur manages to impress and wins every frame with her performance

The final verdict -

Ultimately, the movie works only for its quirky and innocent love story of Tiku and Sheru. There are some over-the-top moments that give a fake feeling, especially the climax, but there are also some charming and sweet moments with filmy dialogues that eventually are a winner. The music of the movie is endearing and matches the vibe of the scene perfectly.

