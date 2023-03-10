TikTok adds paywall feature with longer videos for creators

Good news for TIkTok users, especially content creators as they will now be able to manage their content a bit better and with greater returns as the platform adds a paywall for long-form videos. This comes as an effort to help creators monetise their content. They can now charge fans for access to their videos.

The new TikTok feature is called Series. TikTok users can choose their own pricing – between the range of 99 cents to $189.99 — for a collection of their premium content. These can be grouped together in a collection that includes a maximum of 80 videos. The length of these can go up to 20 minutes each. For those unversed, the average length of TikTok videos is 10 minutes.

Content creators will be able to keep 100 per cent of their earnings, minus platform and processing fees, for a “limited time”. TikTok is yet to announce the revenue model for the platform – how much of the money will they take as a cut and what the revenue share split will be.

TikTok’s latest monetisation feature comes as YouTube launched a revenue-sharing program for Shorts, its short-form TikTok competitor, in February.

