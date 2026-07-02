Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Tiger is back! Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to release this Dussehra, first teaser out

Tiger is back! Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to release this Dussehra, first teaser out

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 21:21 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 21:21 IST
Tiger is back! Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to release this Dussehra, first teaser out

Still from Jailer Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Rajinikanth will be back as Tiger on the big screen this Dussehra. The makers have locked the date to coincide with the big festival, which will surely boost the film’s box office performance. 


It's time for Jailer 2! Rajinikanth fans can rejoice as the makers have finally revealed the date when the actor will return to the big screen in one of his most loved action avatars.

This is the sequel to the actor's 2023 film, in which he played retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a criminal syndicate.

Jailer 2 release date

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On July 2, Sun Pictures announced that Jailer 2 will hit theatres on the occasion of Dussehra in October. Along with the announcement, they released a thrilling teaser featuring the villain from the first film, followed by an action-packed sequence teasing that audiences can expect much more from the makers.

Also read: Forty years later! Hrithik Roshan set to reunite with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2

Taking to social media, they made the announcement, reading,'' “Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 🔥 #Jailer2FromOct15 ”

Trending Stories

The teaser didn't reveal Rajinikanth's look, but it shows a blurred image of him standing on a sunlit road. In the film, he will reprise his iconic role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the plot of the movie has not been revealed, but this time too, he will surely be back to teach another criminal gang a lesson.

While nothing is official, but Hrithik Roshan is all set to reunite with Rajinikanth. The actors is reportedly on board to play a key cameo. According to the report of Variety India, his character will be having a turning point in the story, serving a vital purpose in assisting Rajinikanth's character.

Also read: Kashi to Kyoto: How Buddhism built Asia's oldest, quietest bridge

Jailer was a huge success: How much it earned

Released in 2023, the action entertainer created history at the global box office when it crossed the ₹600 crore mark. Directed by Dilipkumar, the film featured Rajinikanth as a retired police officer who goes to great lengths to save his son's life.The film also featured Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal in a special appearance, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Shivarajkumar.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics