/Tiger is back! Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to release this Dussehra, first teaser out



It's time for Jailer 2! Rajinikanth fans can rejoice as the makers have finally revealed the date when the actor will return to the big screen in one of his most loved action avatars.

This is the sequel to the actor's 2023 film, in which he played retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a criminal syndicate.

Jailer 2 release date

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On July 2, Sun Pictures announced that Jailer 2 will hit theatres on the occasion of Dussehra in October. Along with the announcement, they released a thrilling teaser featuring the villain from the first film, followed by an action-packed sequence teasing that audiences can expect much more from the makers.

Taking to social media, they made the announcement, reading,'' “Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 🔥 #Jailer2FromOct15 ”

The teaser didn't reveal Rajinikanth's look, but it shows a blurred image of him standing on a sunlit road. In the film, he will reprise his iconic role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the plot of the movie has not been revealed, but this time too, he will surely be back to teach another criminal gang a lesson.

While nothing is official, but Hrithik Roshan is all set to reunite with Rajinikanth. The actors is reportedly on board to play a key cameo. According to the report of Variety India, his character will be having a turning point in the story, serving a vital purpose in assisting Rajinikanth's character.

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