/Forty years later! Hrithik Roshan set to reunite with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2

Hrithik Roshan is all set to reunite with Rajinikanth after four long decades. The actors will share screen space in Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Jailer 2. After weeks of speculation over which Bollywood star would make a special appearance in the film, it is now being reported that Hrithik Roshan has on board to play a key cameo. Roshan came on board after reports had stated that Shah Rukh Khan had opted out of the project due to his packed schedule and commitments to his upcoming film King.

Hrithik Roshan confirmed for Jailer 2 cameo

According to a report by Variety India, Hrithik Roshan has been locked to play a cameo role in Jailer 2. The actor will be in Chennai on June 22 and June 23 for the shoot. Though specifics surrounding his role remain closely guarded, the report indicates that his appearance extends far beyond a fleeting cameo.

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His character is slated to arrive at a pivotal turning point in the story, serving a vital purpose in assisting Rajinikanth's character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, to drive the plot ahead.

Furthermore, the production team is reportedly designing a distinct, fresh appearance for Hrithik, with a series of look tests scheduled to take place right before the cameras roll.

Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth’s reunion

It’s a reunion that has been in the making for forty years. Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth had shared screen space back in 1986 in the film Bhagwaan Dada. Hrithik was a child actor back then and played Rajinikanth’s foster son in the film.

An old interview with Filmfare recently resurfaced online, showing just how fondly Hrithik remembers working with the superstar back then. He said, “He was so gentle and caring. Whenever I messed up a shot... Rajini sir used to take the blame. He would say, 'Sorry, my fault,' but it was actually my fault. This happened every single time so that I, a child, would not get conscious.”

Why Shah Rukh Khan stepped away

Initially, several reports had suggested that Shah Rukh Khan was all set to do the cameo appearance in Jailer 2. The idea of seeing Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh share the screen had fans all over the country incredibly excited.

However, a report from Mid-day indicated that Shah Rukh decided to focus on King—a highly important film for him since it marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Even though he turned down the role, Shah Rukh made sure to share his deep admiration for Rajinikanth and mentioned he would love to work together in the future when the timing is right.

More about Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 will feature appearances from several prominent names across industries, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Mithun Chakraborty. The cast additionally includes Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah along with Rajinikanth.