He’s part of two of India’s most iconic families—one that shaped Indian cinema and the other that revolutionised Indian industry. But Nikhil Nanda’s story isn’t just about where he comes from; it’s about what he’s built on his own terms.

Born in 1974 in Delhi to industrialist Rajan Nanda and Ritu Nanda, Nikhil grew up surrounded by legacy. His mother was the daughter of the legendary showman Raj Kapoor, and sister to Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor.



That makes Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain his first cousins. In 1997, he married Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan—bringing the Bachchans into the fold as well.



Abhishek Bachchan is his brother-in-law, while his children Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda are already stepping into the spotlight in their own way. Agastya made his acting debut with The Archies in 2023, and Navya has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur and podcast host.

But despite all the star power around him, Nikhil’s own journey has been anything but easy. When he took over the reins of Escorts Limited—a trusted but struggling family business—he had a mountain to climb.



Through strategic thinking, innovation, and sheer perseverance, he transformed it into Escorts Kubota Limited, now valued at a staggering ₹36,000 crore. His leadership has turned the company into a global player, proving that he’s not just carrying forward a name, but building a legacy of his own.

Nikhil Nanda’s story is inspiring because it blends quiet resilience, strong values, and sharp vision. He doesn’t chase the limelight, but he commands respect in boardrooms and at star-studded family dinners. Whether it’s his deep-rooted Bollywood ties or his impressive business turnaround, Nikhil is a reminder that some legacies are built not just on fame, but on hard work and heart