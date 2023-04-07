ugc_banner

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Check full cast, budget, director, producer, release date & all you need to know

The movie brings Mario and Luigi to life, two of the most beloved video game characters. Photograph:(Others)

'The Super Mario Bros' revolves around a plumber named Mario who travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi to save a captured princess. Here's everything you need to know about the movie. 

'The Super Mario Bros' revolves around a plumber named Mario who travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi to save a captured princess. The legendary video game 'Mario' has inspired the storyline. Guardians of the Galaxy fame Chris Pratt is the voice of Mario, and Charlie Day of Monsters University is the voice of Luigi. Anya Taylor Joy has voiced Princess Peach. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have directed 'The Super Mario Bros.' Aaron Horvath's last movie was Teen Titans Go. Matthew Fogel, the writer of Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, has written the film's story. Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto are the producers.

Here's everything you need to know about The Super Mario Bros movie, including the full cast and release date. 

The Super Mario Bros full cast

Here's the list of actors and voice artists in 'The Super Mario Bros' and their characters. 

Chris Pratt  Mario
Anya Taylor-Joy  Peach
Charlie Day  Luigi
Jack Balck  Browser
Keegan-Michael Key  Toad
Seth Rogen  Donkey Kong
Fred Armisen  Cranky Kong
Kevin Michael Richardson  Kamek
Sebastian Maniscalco  Spike
Charles Martinet  -

The Super Mario Bros release date

In the United States, 'The Super Mario Bros Movie' got released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. In India, the movie got released in theatres on Friday, April 7, 2023. The OTT release date of 'The Super Mario Bros Movie' is not official yet. But it is available in all nearby theatres. 

The Super Mario Bros Movie facts

Universal Pictures and Nintendo have co-produced 'The Super Mario Bros.' alongside Chris Melendandri and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. The movie brings Mario and Luigi to life, two of the most beloved video game characters. DVD & Blu-ray for 'The Super Mario Bros' will release around June 2023.  

