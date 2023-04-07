The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Check full cast, budget, director, producer, release date & all you need to know

'The Super Mario Bros' revolves around a plumber named Mario who travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi to save a captured princess. The legendary video game 'Mario' has inspired the storyline. Guardians of the Galaxy fame Chris Pratt is the voice of Mario, and Charlie Day of Monsters University is the voice of Luigi. Anya Taylor Joy has voiced Princess Peach. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have directed 'The Super Mario Bros.' Aaron Horvath's last movie was Teen Titans Go. Matthew Fogel, the writer of Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, has written the film's story. Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto are the producers.

Here's everything you need to know about The Super Mario Bros movie, including the full cast and release date.

The Super Mario Bros full cast

Here's the list of actors and voice artists in 'The Super Mario Bros' and their characters.

Chris Pratt Mario Anya Taylor-Joy Peach Charlie Day Luigi Jack Balck Browser Keegan-Michael Key Toad Seth Rogen Donkey Kong Fred Armisen Cranky Kong Kevin Michael Richardson Kamek Sebastian Maniscalco Spike Charles Martinet -

The Super Mario Bros release date

In the United States, 'The Super Mario Bros Movie' got released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. In India, the movie got released in theatres on Friday, April 7, 2023. The OTT release date of 'The Super Mario Bros Movie' is not official yet. But it is available in all nearby theatres.

The Super Mario Bros Movie facts