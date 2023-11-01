The Rolling Stones make history with top 10 albums in each decade since 1960s

The Rolling Stones, one of the most iconic rock bands in history, have achieved a significant milestone to their name by becoming the first act to have top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart in every decade since the 1960s. Their latest studio album, Hackney Diamonds, released on October 20, debuted at 3 on the chart.

The Rolling Stones, now comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood following Charlie Watts' passing in 2021, made their Billboard 200 top 10 debut in the 1960s with 12 x 5. Over the years, they continued to dominate the charts.

Despite changing musical landscapes in the '90s and 2000s, they maintained their presence with three and two top 10 albums, respectively. The 2010s saw another top 10 entry, and now, in the 2020s, Hackney Diamonds has extended their streak, marking eight consecutive decades with a top 10 album.

This accomplishment also solidifies The Rolling Stones' record as the artist with the most top 10 albums in history, totaling 38. Barbra Streisand follows with 34, while The Beatles and Frank Sinatra are tied for third place, each with 32.

To celebrate the release of Hackney Diamonds, the band held an intimate club performance in New York City, where they performed songs from the new album. The event attracted several prominent figures, including Daniel Craig, Chris Rock, and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Hackney Diamonds is The Rolling Stones' first album of original music since 2005's A Bigger Bang, which also debuted at 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2016, they released the blues covers album Blue & Lonesome, which debuted at 4 on the chart.