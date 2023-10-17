The Pink Shirt premiers at SXSW Sydney, makers welcome positive response

Zindagi and Applause Entertainment’s latest project, The Pink Shirt saw its global premiere in Sydney, Australia. The 8-episode web series stars Pakistani superstars Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali. The series had its world premiere at Sydney’s Palace Central Cinema as part of the festival’s screen lineup and was the only South Asian Web Series selected this year. The iconic film and culture festival left its home in Austin, United States for the first time for Sydney, bringing global stars and music legends to Sydney this week.

A collection of Sydney’s media and social influencers gathered to view the first two episodes of the series, which was followed by a robust Q&A with director Kashif Nisar, writer Bee Gul, and producer Shailja Kejriwal.

Chief Creative Officer (Special Projects) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Shailja Kejriwal said, “We're bringing lots of exciting content from Pakistan and bringing them into Indian homes, which I think has made a lot of difference in terms of how our neighbours are perceived by people in my country. Now we are meeting up with directors and writers, and the fact that we're sitting here is a testament to that. Going forward we really hope for a day when we can shoot in each other’s countries. When we did Zeefinity there were six top directors from India and some of the top directors from Pakistan as well and the wish that they wanted to project was that the borders should open and let the art flow seamlessly.”

Pakistani screenwriter BeeGul said, “Television is a very important medium in my part of the world at least we do not have very established cinemas all we can watch in the world of entertainment is television. Almost 60% of the world has television sets and we always knew that television was a very powerful medium in Pakistan. That was the only medium to through which we could communicate with our audience and people. As a child when I was growing up, I watched a lot of television series and they definitely influenced my work and actually inspired me to write for the screen I would say!”

As for The Pink Shirt, it is a riveting take on modern-day relationships, their love, challenges, and struggles in a raw & real way. The drama revolves around the journey of Sophia cast as Sajal Aly and Umer as Wahaj Ali being stuck in a toxic relationship with their respective partners Sameer and Sara and how they then discover an alluring intensity and embark on a transformative journey towards love that mends them as people.

