The Kerala Story box office: Sudipto Sen’s film sees a big jump on day 2

Amid all the controversies, The Kerala Story opened with a great response from the audience. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film hit thr theatres on May 5 after a severe backlash from a particular section of the society, who claimed that the film was only made to spread hatred. The movie, which starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles, is set in Kerala, aka God's Own Country, and revolves around a group of college-going girls in Kerala who are converted to Islam and are sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Despite the poor response from the critics, the movie has received thunderous attention from the audience ever since it was released. Within two days of its release, the film collected Rs 19 crore at the domestic box office.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 19.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice''

The movie got a fantastic response at the box office and emerged as the audience's first choice despite the tough competition from Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy.



After the film's release, it got a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. Some users have hailed the makers for making this intense movie. Meanwhile, others slammed the film and called it a ''propaganda film''.



One Twitter user wrote, ''A big thank you to the Kerela Story makers, this fiasco should be brought to open a long time ago. Kerela is probably the next Kashmir if nothing is done.''



Another user called the film disturbing, "Film #TheKeralaStoryReview #TheKeralaStory is Disturbing, Spreading Hate and disharmony. It's dangerously Violent, Full of provocative scenes with the intention of spreading acrimony in the country. 0 (star) for this agenda-driven film...



