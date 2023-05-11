The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-starrer is unbeatable at the box office

Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story is unstoppable at the box office. Not only this, but the movie is giving tough competition to the other big-budget movies running at the box office right now like Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

The film, which has become countries hottest topic ever since the first trailer of the film was released, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its first week of release. The movie now stands at Rs 68. crore mark.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#TheKeralaStory is UNBEATABLE and UNSTOPPABLE... Continues its DREAM RUN on weekdays… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr, Wed 12 cr. Total: ₹ 68.86 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #Boxoffice. Growth / Decline on weekdays…⭐️ Mon: [growth] 25.40%⭐️ Tue: [growth] 10.63%⭐️ Wed: [growth] 7.72%EXCELLENT TRENDING.'' #TheKeralaStory is UNBEATABLE and UNSTOPPABLE... Continues its DREAM RUN on weekdays… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr, Wed 12 cr. Total: ₹ 68.86 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #Boxoffice



Growth / Decline on *weekdays*…

⭐️ Mon: [growth] 25.40%… pic.twitter.com/vVkAocb4iY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2023 × Looking at the thunderous response the movie is receiving, reports suggest that the film will cross the Rs 100 crore milestone on the second weekend.

Helmed by Sen, the film, which is said to be inspired by true events, is set in Kerala and revolves around a group of college-going girls who are converted to Islam and sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The film has received polarised opinions from the public and politicians. The movie has been banned in some states, while in others it has been declared tax-free.

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles. Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film,thank you for making it trend,thank you for loving my performance.This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) ❤️❤️ #adahsharma pic.twitter.com/XiVnvBIQPw — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 10, 2023 × Meanwhile, the movie is set to release in 37 countries on May 12. Sharing the news, actress Adah Sharma tweeted, “Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it a trend, thank you for loving my performance. This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) #adahsharma.”

