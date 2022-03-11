'The Kashmir Files' Twitter Review: Netizens call it a heart-wrenching story that everyone should watch

Over the years, we have seen Bollywood and its love for real-life instances and the way filmmakers have presented the true stories/events have always attracted a large percentage of the audience. Now, Anupam Kher starrer drama 'The Kashmir files' is gaining a lot of attention ever since the trailer of the movie launched. The movie which has become a hot topic has finally been released in theatres today (March 11).



Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial movie is based on the tragic account of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s and the genocide that took place.

The movie, which starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi among others in pivotal roles, is one such film that unveils a lot of hidden stories & puts some serious questions in the minds of its viewers about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the attacks that took place back then.

'The Kashmir Files' controversy: Court restrains makers from showing scenes on late squadron leader



After the movie was released, reviews started pouring in as the fans watched 'first day, first show'. So far, the movie is winning praises from the audiences and critics alike.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie brilliant and most powerful film on Kashmir.



''#OneWordReview…#TheKashmirFiles: BRILLIANT. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️½ #TheKashmirFiles is the most powerful film on #Kashmir and the genocide and exodus of #KashmiriPandits... Hard-hitting, blunt, brutally honest… JUST DON’T MISS IT. #TheKashmirFilesReview,'' Adarsh tweeted.

Many social media users have shared their opinion as the movie was released. Viewers hailed the performance by the actor and called the movie 'the most hard-hitting film', meanwhile others said they can't thank you enough for making this soul-shaking movie.



Take a look:

#TheKashmirFiles Revisits the Horrors of Kashmir Exodus and revolves around the wounds that are still fresh.

Spotless Direction, Captivating Screenplay, Realistic Performances makes it Fantastic Watch.#TheKashmirFilesReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2

DO NOT MISS IT.@vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/PsoAPJk41N — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) March 11, 2022 ×

Review - #TheKashmirFiles

Rating - 4.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟



For Me The Kashmir Files has to be the most hard hitting film I have ever seen in my entire life, Watch it only if you have courage…. @vivekagnihotri has made a Phenomenal film, his career best film… #TheKashmirFilesReview pic.twitter.com/HwIII2q9UE — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 10, 2022 ×

#TheKashmirFiles ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Most brutal chapter of Independent India- The mass Genocide of Kashmiri Pandits manifested with unfiltered facts in this @vivekagnihotri directorial. Every Indian must watch 2 know the TRUTH which were pushed under the carpet.#TheKashmirFilesreview pic.twitter.com/gXsFBZ18ic — OTTRelease (@ott_release) March 11, 2022 ×

#TheKashmirFiles every indian must watch this movie. Its about facts buried for years . Bollywood gained fame making useless movies. #biasedbollywood . #KashmiriPandits #KashmirGenocide . — Dr. Shiva Kumar Reddy M (@drskr07) March 11, 2022 ×

A heart-wrenching story of the independent India, One simply can't empathize the terror & apprehension which the #KashmiriPandits went through. Extreme genocide. Brilliantly depicted by @vivekagnihotri & the entire team. A horrifying fact that one shouldn't miss #TheKashmirFiles — Prashant Singh (@imprashant15) March 11, 2022 ×

Review - #TheKashmirFiles

Rating - 4.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟



For Me The Kashmir Files has to be the most hard hitting film I have ever seen in my entire life, Watch it only if you have courage…. @vivekagnihotri has made a Phenomenal film, his career best film… #TheKashmirFilesReview pic.twitter.com/JIAJSL7BGu — Sid verma (@sid_verma777) March 11, 2022 ×

@vivekagnihotri Can't thank you enough for making this soul shakening movie @KashmirFiles #TheKashmirFiles We are blessed to have you in this bollywood. Take a bow sir 🙏 I cried through out. Especially at the end. I'll never forget this impact. — Niharika Pole Sarwate (@niharika_pole) March 11, 2022 ×