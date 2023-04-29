The Crown Season 6: Netflix releases first photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Netflix's most acclaimed series about the British royal family, The Crown, will be back this year with its sixth and final season. And, on Thursday, the streaming giant revealed the first look of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

After several photos of Ed and Meg went viral from the set of the royal drama, the makers of the show have finally shared the official pictures.

The Crown’s official Twitter account posted the picture of Ed and Meg as William and Kate from their college days. Sharing the pictures, they wrote,''A first look at Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) from the sixth and final season of The Crown, coming 2023.'' A first look at Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) from the sixth and final season of The Crown, coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/hputORVqGt — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 27, 2023 × The first three pictures show young Kate and William from their university days in St. Andrew. One photo shows Kate and William holding hands. While the other two are single stills of Ed and Meg as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The second picture shows Meg Bellamy as Kate sitting in a classroom, while the third one shows Ed as young William all dressed up in formal attire.

The final season of the show is set in the 1990s and early 2000s of the royal family, and will also show the love story between the Prince and Princess of Wales, including the death of Princess Diana.

Talking about the cast of the sixth season, Imelda Staunton will return as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, Dominic West will play Prince Charles, and Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker-Bowles. Rufus Kampa will play the young Prince William.

However, there is no update on who will play Prince Harry in the new season.

Tom Cruise, Sonam Kapoor will participate in King Charles' starry coronation concert



Netflix’s official description of the photos reads, “As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance

and a new future for The Crown begins.”

Production of the show is currently underway and photos of the actors filming have been all over the internet.



The anticipated season will release this year. However, Netflix has yet to share the premiere date.

(With inputs from the agency)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.