Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Thursday revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that he is in home isolation.



Mahesh took to his official Instagram handle and shared the news in a statement. He wrote, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I`ve tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."



"Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who`s not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can`t wait to be back. Love," he added.

A few days back, his sister-in-law and actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who lives in Dubai, had also announced on social media that she had tested COVID positive. However, yesterday she revealed that she was now negative after almost a week.



Recently, when Mahesh was in Dubai, chilling with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids during the new year, he shared a family picture and wrote, "Trust the magic of new beginnings! Be happy, be kind, be grateful! Happy New Year #2022! Stay safe everyone. Love you all."

From Hollywood to Bollywood: Celebrities who have tested Covid-19 positive recently