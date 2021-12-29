Taylor Swift plagiarism row: Singer files motion to dismiss copyright lawsuit over hit song 'Shake It Off'

Taylor Swift has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit accusing her of plagiarism of a phrase in her song ‘Shake It Off’ that was released in 2014 and went on to become a chartbuster.

It was claimed by two composers, namely, Sean Hall and Nathan Butler that Taylor Swift plagiarised lines from their 2001 song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’ that they wrote for then band 3LW. They accused Taylor Swift of plagiarism in 2017.

They claimed copyright infringement over two lines: “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play” and “haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate”, as per Billboard.

Also read: Why is everyone going brunette?

Meanwhile, an attorney for Hall and Butler told Billboard on Tuesday that Taylor Swift's motion against their copyright lawsuit was "groundless."

BTS singer RM shares health update after testing positive for COVID-19

The case will now be heard at a formal hearing on February 7 in Los Angeles.