Is it finally confirmed? Taylor Swift, Matty Healy seen 'kissing, cuddling' in public; fans in utter dismay

If rumours and reports are anything to go by, Taylor Swift is in a serious relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and has parted ways with Joe Alwyn, who she dated for over six years. The two were recently spotted at New York City's Casa Cipriani. Photos from the venue are going viral on social media and have left Swifties in utter dismay.

According to a Page Six report, the rumoured couple were seen "kissing and cuddling" at a banquette in the NYC lounge. An eyewitness told the publication that neither of them had ordered any food while they were getting cosy.

However, the two were not alone in the lounge. They were accompanied by Jack Antonoff and their security.

After spending some time at the lounge, they reportedly left the lounge "holding hands" while being covered by an umbrella to maintain their privacy. a swifties dad took this picture just a couple minutes ago and she sent this in our group chat. matty and taylor are together- confirmed!! #TaylorSwift #MattyHealy #ErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTour pic.twitter.com/gazdePmIed — emily (taylors version) (@emilymadelines) May 11, 2023 Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "I find this hilarious since Taylor is my favourite artist and Matty/1975 is my boyfriend’s favourite. Also, I’m dating a London boy." Another wrote, "This is actually blowing my mind like never did I ever consider this happening. like ever." And, one said, "Ok, this is just a phase but I need her to wrap it up as soon as possible."

Last week, some sources told The Sun that the two started dating about two months ago and are already "madly in love". The insider further told the publication that they "first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out".

Recently, Healy was seen at Swift's Nashville concert with her girl squad. They were later photographed leaving the concert venue together. They reportedly went straight to Swift's condo.

On the work front, Taylor is currently travelling across US cities for her Eras Tour, which includes 52 stops in 20 cities. She released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE