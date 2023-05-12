Celebrating George Carlin, an iconoclastic jester who would be cancelled today

The legendary George Carlin would have been 85 today. A gleefully irreverent wordsmith who could tickle your funny bone and prod your brain all at once, he passed away in 2008, leaving behind an indelible mark on comedy and culture. As we celebrate the anniversary of his birth, it's only fitting to pay tribute to his razor-sharp mind and unyielding dedication to the art of the comedic rant. He was a true maverick, a rare jester who dared to poke holes in society's sacred cows with a relentless and biting wit. He didn't beat around the bush or avoid saying things that might make people feel uncomfortable. Instead, this iconoclastic thinker preferred to grab those truths by the horns, wrestle them to the ground, and make them squirm under the unflinching gaze of his incisive commentary.

With a keen eye for the ridiculous aspects of daily existence, he uncovered the veiled contradictions and insincerities that frequently escape notice. His exceptional gift for conveying social and political commentary with humour was nothing short of extraordinary. His linguistic agility allowed him to masterfully navigate language and concepts, revealing the flaws in our society. He had a remarkable ability to elevate the ordinary into the extraordinary, using routine musings to provoke profound insights. Even a casual remark about the weather could be transformed into a biting criticism of human foolishness and conceit.

If George Carlin was alive today, however, I believe he would be repelled by our hyper-sensitive world.

The world of comedy has changed considerably since Carlin's departure in 2008, and not for the better. It's safe to say he would be appalled by the politically correct climate that plagues our society. He was a passionate advocate for free expression and was never afraid to challenge societal norms or push the boundaries of acceptable humour. He understood better than any other comedian of his or any other generation that comedy thrives in an atmosphere of irreverence and unfiltered truth. However, in today's world, which is highly sensitive, and where any controversial statement is met with criticism and rejection, Carlin's style would likely be deemed too offensive for the perpetually offended, which are dime a dozen these days.

In the eyes of Carlin, humour was not intended to soothe, but to incite and stimulate. Sadly, in the present day, authentic comedy has been suppressed, supplanted by a diluted rendition that gingerly avoids contentious subjects, apprehensive of causing any offence. The illustrious heritage he left behind serves as a poignant reminder of a bygone epoch, when comedians boldly pushed the limits and utilised their art to illuminate the imperfections and absurdities of humanity. He held firm to the conviction that laughter possessed the ability to bring people together, to bridge divides, and to cultivate authentic discourse.

As we celebrate Carlin, let us not only honour his comedic genius but also lament the loss of his brand of fearless humour. Let us mourn the decline of a comedic landscape that valued provocative thought. And let us reflect on the importance of preserving the freedom of expression, even in the face of those who seek to silence dissenting voices under the guise of political correctness.

May Carlin's unapologetic spirit continue to inspire generations to come.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE