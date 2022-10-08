Taylor Swift confirms collab with Lana Del Rey, unveils 13-song 'Midnights' tracklist

Edited By: Kirtika Katira
Washington, DC Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 09:14 AM(IST)

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey in the frame Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Taylor Swift's 10th studio album 'Midnights' will release on October 21.  Check out its full tracklist here!

It's confirmed! Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have collaborated for the former's forthcoming album, 'Midnights'. The big reveal came when the 32-year-old shared all the track titles of her upcoming album on social media via a game called 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'.

Swift considers Del Rey her inspiration and has a mountain of respect for her. During her speech at the Billboard Women In Music 2019 event, Swift described the 'Summertime Sadness' singer as one of her favourite artists of this decade and "the most influential artist in pop". So, fans have a lot of expectations from this collab and are excited about its release.

Swift's 10th studio album 'Midnights' will release on October 21.  

Here's the full tracklist of her album 'Midnights':

  1. 'Lavender Haze'             
  2. 'Maroon'
  3. Anti-Hero'    
  4. 'Snow on the Beach' (featuring Lana Del Rey)    
  5. 'You’re on Your Own, Kid'           
  6. 'Midnight Rain'
  7. 'Question…?'   
  8. 'Vigilante Shit' 
  9. 'Bejeweled'       
  10. 'Labyrinth'         
  11. 'Karma'             
  12. 'Sweet Nothing'             
  13. 'Mastermind'

Also read: 'Falling For Christmas' trailer: Lindsay Lohan plays heiress battling amnesia

"Track three 'Anti-Hero' is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written," Swift explained while talking about her studio album during a round of 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'. "I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before."

Topics

Read in App