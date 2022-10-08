Taylor Swift confirms collab with Lana Del Rey, unveils 13-song 'Midnights' tracklist

It's confirmed! Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have collaborated for the former's forthcoming album, 'Midnights'. The big reveal came when the 32-year-old shared all the track titles of her upcoming album on social media via a game called 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'.

Swift considers Del Rey her inspiration and has a mountain of respect for her. During her speech at the Billboard Women In Music 2019 event, Swift described the 'Summertime Sadness' singer as one of her favourite artists of this decade and "the most influential artist in pop". So, fans have a lot of expectations from this collab and are excited about its release.

Swift's 10th studio album 'Midnights' will release on October 21.

Here's the full tracklist of her album 'Midnights':

'Lavender Haze' 'Maroon' Anti-Hero' 'Snow on the Beach' (featuring Lana Del Rey) 'You’re on Your Own, Kid' 'Midnight Rain' 'Question…?' 'Vigilante Shit' 'Bejeweled' 'Labyrinth' 'Karma' 'Sweet Nothing' 'Mastermind'

not taylor swift anunciando la track maroon en el dia 5 de midnight mayhem with me 💀 pic.twitter.com/M5TGJ9KLEF — javivi🦇 (@javier5704) September 30, 2022

Hoy en Midnights Mayhem With Me Taylor nos revela el nombre del track 6 'Midnight Rain'. #MidnightsMayhemWithMe #TaylorSwift #TSmidnighTS #MeetMeAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/MNTJcFU0a5 — 🇨🇴 Taylor Swift Colombia 🇨🇴 (@tayswiftcol) September 28, 2022

Recopilación de todos los episodios de "Midnights Mayhem With Me". 👇❤️



Taylor Swift - TikTok | Midnight Tracks Announcement Compilation https://t.co/09PKIN3ihi a través de @YouTube #TaylorSwift #MidnightsMayhemWithMe pic.twitter.com/DG14zwdOku — The music industry (@IndustryMusicTS) October 7, 2022

"Track three 'Anti-Hero' is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written," Swift explained while talking about her studio album during a round of 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'. "I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before."