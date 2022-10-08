'Falling For Christmas' trailer: Lindsay Lohan plays heiress battling amnesia

For 'Mean Girls' icon Lindsay Lohan and her fans, Christmas is coming super early this year. The diva is all set to feature in the much-anticipated film 'Falling For Christmas', which is inching closer to its release date. With this holiday romantic comedy, Lohan is set to revive her acting career and provide a heartwarming festival tale of its own.

The movie also marks the actress' return to her roots as she will be playing a newly engaged and spoiled heiress who finds herself living away from the luxury she's used to after an accident leaves her suffering from amnesia.

Netflix recently released the trailer of the film and left fans excited for Lohan's comeback. The clip shows Lohan in her classic form as a hotel heiress.

After falling in a skiing accident, the heiress gets amnesia and when she wakes up, without a clue of her actual identity, she finds herself in the "care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter". What happens in the days leading up to Christmas makes the crux of the story.

The trailer also had Lohan singing and recreating 'Jingle Bell Rock'. Check it out below.

'Falling For Christmas' premieres on Netflix on November 10.

In a previous interview with Netflix, Lohan described the rom-com film as "extravagant, temperamental [and] glamorous." She also said that "it’s a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy," and by the looks of the first official clip of the film, we can say that she was spot on.

This film is one of the three-picture deal Lohan signed with Netflix earlier this year. The deal also includes Irish Wish, which is currently being filmed in Ireland and is slated for release next year.