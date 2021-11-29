Tanzanian siblings lip-sync to Bollywood hit song wins hearts online, Kiara Advani reacts

In case, you had a bad day then these viral videos of Tanzanian siblings will surely bring a broad smile to your face.



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Shershaah's soulful song 'Raataan Lambiyan' received immense applaud from the audience. Well, now crossing the borders, the song had some big fans in Tanzania, Africa.



The new viral videos of the African siblings who are lipsynching the popular Bollywood song has been loved by millions, even Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have reacted to it.



The viral clip shows Kili Paul, a content creator, and his sister Neema and both are clothed in traditional Maasai costumes as they groove to the famous song.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “He have the best songs so we enjoy @jubin_nautiyal #eastafrica #maasai #kilipaul #tanzania #kenya #india #bollywood #music,” Kili wrote with the video.''

Paul, who has over 90,000 Instagram followers, have also made Instagram reel on different Bollywood hit songs.

Siddharth and Kiara, the original actors of the song on whom the song was filmed, loved it and shared it on Instagram. Advani, who played the role of Dimple Cheema in the film, also shared the video on her Instagram Story with heart and raised hands emojis.

The Internet has been reacting to their amazing lip sync.



Check out the comments below:

Wow. This made me smile. They are adorable.

And It seems they know the language. ❤️❤️ — Akkiyon Ke Jharokho Se ... 100RAB (@Akkiestial) November 28, 2021 ×