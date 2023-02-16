Swara Bhaskar ties the knot with political leader Fahad Ahmad

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is married now. The 'Tanu weds Manu' actress has tied the knot with the political activist Fahad Ahmad.

On Thursday (February 16), the actress shared a montage video featuring some adorable moments of the couple together.

Alongside the video, she wrote, ''Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart@FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!''

The video shows some beautiful moments of the couple together along with some insight details about their relationship, how it started from the protest, their first selfie and WhatsApp chats among other things. In the end, we also see Swara and Fahad at the registrar's office

The couple had a court marriage on 6 January 2023, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023 ×

Retweeting Swara's post, Fahad wrote, ''I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love.'' As per his Twitter bio, Fahad is a Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing.

Soon after she made the big announcement, congratulatory messages from celebrities started pouring in for the couple.