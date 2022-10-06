Sushmita Sen to play transwoman Shree Gauri Sawant in new web series 'Taali', shares fierce first look

After making an impressive debut in the digital world with the web series 'Aarya', Sushmita Sen is back with another series titled 'Taali'. On Friday, makers announced the new web series along with the first look of Sushmita and it will surely take fans' excitement a notch higher.



Former Miss Universe Sushmita shared the first look from the series in which she's playing the role of a transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. No release date has been revealed yet.



Announcing the series on her Instagram handle, Sen penned a heartfelt note for the biopic series and wrote, ''Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! ❤️''

''Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! 🙏 I love you guys!!!''



In the first look poster, Sen is looking fierce as Shreegauri Sawant. The actress is wearing a dark green and red colour saree. She's also sporting dark lipstick and a huge bindi on her forehead.



More information about the script has been kept under wraps.



On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of her highly appreciated series 'Aarya'.

Who is Shreegauri Sawant?



Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai, India, and is one of the pioneer transgender personalities in India. Sawant is a founder of the NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi, which focuses to promote safe sex and provides counselling to transgender people.

She was also the first transgender person who filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India for the adoption rights of third-gender people.