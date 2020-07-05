Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' trailer to be out on this date

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, ' Dil Bechara' trailer will be out on Monday, July 6.

Director Mukesh Chhabra shared the news on his social media account with a new poster of the movie.

In the poster, Sushant is seen riding a bike, while Sanjana Sanghi is seen sitting holding him with her arms, ''Only love'', Mukesh captioned it.

The film, set for a digital release on July 24, in Disney+ Hotstar and will see late Sushant and Sanjana in a lead role and Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Faulst in our Stars' based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The film is based on the relationship between two terminally ill patients.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai residence. Sanjana and director Mukesh has also been investigated by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.