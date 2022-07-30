'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn jams with Metallica at Lollapalooza, gifted with signed guitar

Netflix's popular series 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn, who plays the role of Eddie Munson, got to meet the legendary metal band Metallica at Lollapalooza. He also got the opportunity to jam to the song 'Master of Puppets' with the band backstage. The video was shared on Metallica's Instagram page on July 29. In it, Joseph can be seen meeting the legendary group and expressing his admiration. The clip also shows James Hetfield telling Joseph that he is a "big fan" of the show.

Check out Metallica's post here:-

"Have been since season one," James shared. "My kids and I, it's been a bonding experience for us."

While discussing the song 'Master of Puppets,' Joseph mentioned that he had been listening to it continuously over the past two years and said, "I feel very connected to you guys." After the backstage jam session, the band gifted Joseph a red guitar that has all their signatures.

While Joseph said that he was "a bit rusty," the band members were pretty impressed with him, and Kirk Hammett jokingly said, "You're hired." Lars Ulrich pitched in and said, "We'd like to make an announcement. Metallica is now a five-piece."

Metallica performing "Master Of Puppets" while Eddie Munson is on the screenspic.twitter.com/hw37cL1tyi — best of joseph quinn (@bestofjosephq) July 29, 2022 ×

Just weeks before the Lollapalooza fest, Metallica took to Instagram to praise the show by saying, "The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next-level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it."

Also Read: Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Shakira