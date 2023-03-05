Steven Spielberg believes aliens exist; accuses US government of hiding information about UFOs

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who has helmed films like The Fabelmans, West Side Story, The Post, and Lincoln among others, recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and shared his view on aliens and UFOs. The director also claimed that the US government is trying to cover up their existence.

"I don't believe we're alone in the universe," Spielberg said, before adding, "I think it's mathematically impossible that we are the only intelligent species in the cosmos. That's totally impossible. It is exciting."

The director also shared that he has investigated and discovered over 500 real-life encounters with aliens. Describing the discovery of the events as "fascinating", he also stated that he believes the government is trying to keep its details under wraps and hushed up.

"There is something out there. I do not know if I am a believer in the sense I am the kind of person that would think I have got to see something like that to believe it. I can make up stuff and make movies about things I have never seen or experienced. That is fine. In terms of really believing something, I would have to have my own close encounter," Spielberg shared.

"I have never seen a UFO. I wish I did. I have never seen anything I could not explain. But I believe certain people who have seen things they cannot explain. That is unexplainable. I think what has been coming out recently is fascinating," Spielberg added.

"It almost seems impossible that anybody would visit us from 400 million light years from here except in the movies - unless it figures out some way of basically jumping the shark and getting here through wormholes," he concluded.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker has helmed several movies about the supernatural. He helmed the 1977 film Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which was about a blue-collar worker whose life changes when he encounters a UFO. He also helmed the 2005 film War of the Worlds, which is about an alien invasion of Earth that threatens to destroy human life.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE