SS Rajamouli breaks his own records; 'RRR' beats the collections of 'Bahubali2'! 

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus ‘RRR’ released worldwide on March 25th, has been creating new records at the box office from the first weekend of its release. Featuring a pan-India cast including Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the big screen extravaganza is setting new benchmarks. The film has reportedly earned Rs 500 crores worldwide.

While ‘RRR’ has hit the box office worldwide like a tsunami, it has also set new records in the Indian film industry. The pre-promotional city tours across India has resulted in the movie creating huge buzz and anticipation amongst the viewers across the globe. With humongous appreciation and love pouring in from fans all over has made it the best trending film post-pandemic.

Touted to be the widest release ever, ‘RRR’ is also credited to be the biggest Sunday opener in Hindi markets post-pandemic, again re-establishing Rajamouli’s supremacy in the Hindi speaking belt. Not just that, the movie has emerged to be a non-holiday biggest weekend opener in the pre-and post-pandemic era.

With a pan-India cast, the visual spectacle has brought back the glory of Indian cinema thereby bringing the audience back to cinema halls across pan-India all languages!

Most importantly, Rajamouli has successfully broken his own box office record, as ‘RRR’ has surpassed the collections of his biggest money-spinner ‘Bahubali2' worldwide.

'RRR' was released worldwide on 25th March 2022.