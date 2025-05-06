The red light, green light will return for one last time on Netflix. The makers of Squid Game dropped the trailer for the final season of the popular show which puts participants in difficult scenarios. Those who fail to win any round, lose and end up dying.

After a devastations series of events in season two, the third and final season will return on June 27. It is created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The show will have all episodes of the season drop in one go.

The final season teaser trailer of Squid Game shows protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456, being returned to the players’ quarters in the recognizable Squid Game coffin. Fortunately, he’s alive when his friends open the coffin. Unfortunately, their rebellion has failed and the games are back on for the final episodes of the series.

Season two ended on the major cliffhanger of the games being incomplete after a failed rebellion and Gi-hun and his subordinates once again being held captive to the rules of the game.

As per the official logline, season three “thrusts Gi-hun (Player 456) back into the brutal heart of the games, determined to dismantle them once and for all. Still haunted by the betrayal and loss of his closest ally, Jung-bae (Player 390), Gi-hun faces new perils — including the Front Man, who shockingly infiltrated their rebellion disguised as Player 001.”

Watch the trailer here:

The show will have many actors return like The Front Man, detective Hwang Jun-ho, and players Myung-gi (Player 333), Dae-ho (Player 388), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), Jun-hee (Player 222), Min-su (Player 125), Nam-gyu (Player 124) and the pink guard No-eul.