Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to release earlier in India: Here's everything you need to know

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is set to hit theatres in June. However, there is good news for Indian fans the movie will release a day earlier in Indian theatres. On Thursday, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced that the movie will release on June 1, a day before it hits theatres in the US and other countries worldwide.

The movie is a sequel to the 2018 superhit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And will be released in India in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali, the studio said in a press release.

In Hindi, the movie will be dubbed by cricketer Shubman Gill. The batsman will voice the character of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man,

The announcement tweet reads, ''Get ready, India! The moment we've all been waiting is right around the corner. 💥🕷️ With Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, meet the FIRST Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, web-slinging his way into your hearts like never before!.With the spectacular @ShubmanGill as the voice of our #Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi; buckle up for a rollercoaster ride of mind-blowing action!'' Get ready, India! The moment we've all been waiting is right around the corner. 💥🕷️

With Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, meet the FIRST Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, web-slinging his way into your hearts like never before! pic.twitter.com/Gyk6r2r40t — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) May 18, 2023 × Several Indian actors have dubbed famous characters in popular Hollywood films. But Shubman would be the first cricketer in India to voice the spidey character.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the script of the movie is penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Shameik Moore returns to lend his voice to Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino version of Spider-Man. Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac also star.

Who is Pavitr Prabhakar, and how will he meet Miles Morales in the movie?



In the movie, Miles, along with his romantic interest and closest friend Gwen Stacy, embarks on a journey through the multiverse, where he meets new Spider-Men from the multiverse. And among them, one is Pavitr Prabhakar.



More about Pavitr Prabhakar:



The alternate version of the wall-crawler is from Mumbai, India. He is a poor Indian boy who moves to Mumbai with his aunt Maya and uncle Bhim after receiving a half scholarship. He is teased and beaten by other boys at school until he encounters an ancient yogi who grants him the power of a spider to fight evil.