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National Award-winning Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan passes away at 85

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 16:46 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 16:46 IST
National Award-winning Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan passes away at 85

Savithri Sreedharan passes away at 85 Photograph: (Facebook)

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Veteran actor and theatre artist Savithri Sreedharan died on Wednesday. She was best known for playing Jameela in Sudani from Nigeria. 

Savithri Sreedharan, a renowned Malayalam actor and theatre artist, has passed away at the age of 85. Best known for her performance as Jameela in Sudani from Nigeria, she took her last breath on September 23. Savithri was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments and was bedridden for some time.

Why her role in Sudani from Nigeria remains special

Helmed by Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani from Nigeria showed the actress as Jameela, popularly remembered as Umma. She received widespread appreciation for her understated performance.

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The film also earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress in 2019. She was also awarded a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards.

About Savithri Sreedharan

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Sreedharan made her film debut with M T Vasudevan Nair's Kadavu in 1991. But before featuring on the big screen, the actress worked in theatre for years. According to reports, she began acting on stage at a young age and spent more than four decades on the stage.

Some of her biggest theatre work includes an association with K T Mohammed's Kalinga Theatre, Chiranthana, Sangamam and Stage India. She also received recognition from the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi for her work.

Her film credits include Dakini, Virus, Ittymaani: Made in China, Mera Naam Shaji, Pada and Paappan.

Tributes pour in

Following her death, Keralam Agriculture Minister T Siddique took to social media to pay tribute. "The demise of this beloved artiste, who left her own distinctive mark on both theatre and cinema, is an irreparable loss to the Malayalam art world. Heartfelt tributes," he wrote on Facebook.

Chief Minister of Keralam, V. D. Satheesan, also paid tribute to the actress, writing, “Expressing deep grief over the demise of the renowned theatre and film actress, Savithri Sreedharan. Having enriched the theatre stage for decades, she won a place in the hearts of Malayalis through films including 'Sudani from Nigeria'. She was an artist who amazed the audience with her natural acting. Sharing the grief of her family members and colleagues on the passing of Savithri Sreedharan.”

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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