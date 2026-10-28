/Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble OTT release: When and where to watch the comedy drama?

After its theatrical release on October 2, Fahadh Faasil’s Telugu fantasy comedy Don’t Trouble The Trouble is all set to make its OTT debut. Directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli, the film blends comedy, fantasy and supernatural elements. Audiences who missed the film in theatres can mark their calendars and enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble OTT release

Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on October 30 (Friday). The film is listed in the streaming platform’s upcoming catalogue.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble OTT release Photograph: (Netflix)

About Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Helmed by Shashank Yeleti, the film follows Suri, played by Fahadh Faasil, an orphan who works as an ambulance driver in Hyderabad and often resorts to trickery to make quick money. After getting into trouble with a local gangster, Aslam Bhai, he is given two days to arrange Rs 25 lakh. His plan to kidnap a wealthy family’s child takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Divya, a mysterious young girl with supernatural powers.

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Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars S Sara Palekar as Divya, alongside Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar, Venkatesh Kakumanu and Subbaraju in supporting roles. The film’s music was composed by Kaala Bhairava, and it was produced by SS Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda, and Prasad Devineni.