/CM Vijay brings back 6 AM shows for Tamil films after three-year ban

Tamil Nadu will bring back early morning shows after the state cleared revised cinema timings on Tuesday, Nov 3. Under the order cleared by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, theatres can start new Tamil releases from 6 AM in the opening week.

The revised schedule is expected to benefit the Tamil film industry, particularly with several high-profile releases arriving ahead of Diwali. The practice comes back after it had been discontinued following a fatal incident during celebrations surrounding Ajith Kumar's Thunivu in January 2023.

New cinema rules in Tamil Nadu

According to the government order, cinemas can run new Tamil films from 6 AM to 2:30 AM the next day for a week from release. During this window, theatres are allowed up to six shows a day, up from five, and the same six-show rule will also apply on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and local festivals.

The revised provisions will be implemented through suitable amendments to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957.

The decision follows representations made by the Tamil Film Producers Council, Tamil Film Active Producers Association and Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association.

They had requested the government to reconsider the existing restrictions and permit additional screenings, including early morning shows.

Why were 6 AM shows cancelled?

The state had stopped early morning screenings, following an accident during the release of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, in January 2023. A fan died after falling from a moving vehicle while celebrating the film's release in Chennai.

Following the incident, the government stopped granting permission for special screenings in the early hours. Theatres were subsequently required to begin their first show at 9 AM, with restrictions also placed on the number of daily screenings.