/Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani starrer Last Man in Tower to premiere on THIS date

In a city that is constantly changing, some things are harder to leave behind than others. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani and Divya Dutta , Last Man in Tower tells the story of one man standing against an entire housing society to protect the home he holds dear.

A gripping drama about a retired teacher who refuses to vacate his Mumbai apartment despite a lucrative redevelopment offer, the film is set to premiere on Hindi Zee 5 on 6th November 2026.

Produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media and directed by Ben Rekhi, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s evolving urban landscape, this compelling drama explores the emotional ties that bind people to their homes, the complexities of human relationships and the difficult choices that arise when the past meets the promise of change. With layered performances and a nuanced portrayal of middle-class aspirations, Last Man in Tower examines what happens when one individual’s convictions collide with the collective aspirations of an entire community.

What is Last Man in Tower about?



Set in an ageing Mumbai housing society, Last Man in Tower follows Yogesh Mishra (Manoj Bajpayee), a retired physics teacher who becomes the lone resident resisting a redevelopment deal accepted by his neighbours. While the offer promises a better future for many, Yogesh is determined to preserve the home and close-knit community he holds dear. But his stand soon turns him into an outsider among people he once considered friends, as his refusal is seen as standing in the way of their aspirations.

At the heart of the conflict is Sangita Puri (Divya Dutta), a neglected housewife whose hopes for a better life for her special-needs son put her at odds with Yogesh.

As developer Dharmen Shah (Boman Irani) pushes the redevelopment forward, the society becomes a microcosm of a changing Mumbai, where the desire for progress increasingly clashes with the values of community and togetherness. Based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, the film offers a nuanced portrait of middle-class life, exploring the loneliness of standing by one's convictions and the difficult choices that arise when preserving the past means confronting the dreams of others.

Is Yogesh Mishra simply afraid of change or is there more to his attachment to home? Do people make places special, or do places and the memories associated with them matter just as much? And when the past holds so much meaning, can the promise of a better future be enough to move us forward?

Why Last Man in Tower stands out:

One man against all: At the heart of the film is a compelling conflict between one man and an entire community. As Yogesh Mishra stands alone against his neighbours to protect his home, the film explores the cost of holding on to one’s convictions when the people around you have chosen a different future.

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Changing human behaviour: What begins as a close-knit housing society gradually descends into hostility as differing interests and competing aspirations come to the fore. As Yogesh stands his ground, the people he once shared a community with begin to isolate him, turning against a man who is already alone. The film captures how quickly human behaviour can change when someone challenges what others hold dear, and how personal stakes can erode empathy, friendships and a sense of belonging.



A conflict with no easy answers: Moving beyond a conventional battle between right and wrong, the film explores the competing needs, personal struggles and aspirations that shape each resident's decision, inviting audiences to see the conflict from multiple perspectives.

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a layered performance: As Yogesh Mishra, Bajpayee captures the contradictions of a man whose convictions, emotional attachments and growing isolation make him both compelling and deeply human. His nuanced portrayal brings out the vulnerability beneath Yogesh's stubbornness and the loneliness that accompanies his stand.



Divya Dutta brings emotional complexity to Sangita Puri: Driven by her own circumstances and hopes for a better future for her family, Sangita emerges as a formidable counterpoint to Yogesh. Dutta lends depth to a character whose motivations are understandable even when her actions are harsh and bold.