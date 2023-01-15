Sonam Kapoor tweets about Mumbai’s pollution and traffic; gets brutally trolled

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, on Saturday, took to her Twitter handle and pointed out that it took her longer than usual to reach Bandra’s Bandstand area from Juhu due to the construction happening in the area. Expressing her anger over the city's pollution and traffic, the actress said that it is "torturous" to live in Mumbai.

The ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ actor got brutally trolled for her latest Twitter post.

"It’s torturous to drive through Mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on," Sonam's tweet read.

Reacting to Sonam's tweet, a netizen wrote, "When your house was made years ago, it also caused pollution. Neither is your car 100% pollution free."

Another person commented, "Development…. This should have been done ages back…. Better late than never…. Still your journey is inside the Aircon car and ur getting burns from it…. Imagine about daily commuters. (sic)”

"Madam but you travel in Rolls Royces, bmws and mercs. imagine us who travel on bike or in crowded buses.. still we have our spirits high… and you having all the luxury in the world, opt to complain (sic),” added a third person.

“Buy a bicycle and do your part to reduce pollution… people might follow you. It takes less time and fans will also enjoy seeing you riding and will appreciate you,” a fourth person tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in ‘Blind’ helmed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The official release date of the film has not been announced yet.

