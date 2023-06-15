Sonam Kapoor signs up with YRF Talent
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor will be exclusively managed by Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ talent management division, YRF Talent. YRF and Sonam Kapoor in a collaborative Instagram post reveal details. Read on to know more.
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is getting relaunched of sorts- this time as a YRF actress. YRF in the past has launched and managed superstars like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar etc. It will now focus on a new approach to branding and shaping the name 'Sonam Kapoor' on both national and international levels.
This is the first time YRF is managing an actress whom they’ve not originally launched. YRF is currently managing two fresh faces: Sharvari who is the daughter of a politician and Ahaan Panday, Chunky Panday's nephew. Sonam Kapoor has proved that she is back with a bang with two upcoming films. The details of the films have not been revealed yet. YRF Talent will work closely with Sonam to craft a unique brand identity that doesn’t play by the rules— from the choice of her films to her natural synergy with the biggest luxury fashion brands to her life choices as a newly turned mother and YRF actress.
Prithwish Ganguly, Vice President - Talent & Communications Strategy for YRF, confirmed the news in his latest statement, “It is exciting to join forces with Sonam Kapoor as she charts her path to return to the movies. Sonam is a unique and very exciting brand. We are delighted to on-board her as an artiste that we will manage exclusively and curate her brand strategy globally.”
YRF Talent will work closely with Sonam to craft a unique brand identity that doesn’t play by the rules— from the choice of her films to her natural synergy with the biggest luxury fashion brands to her life choices as a newly turned mother and YRF actress. For all the hate and trolls faced by Sonam, she has been an avid advocate of women's rights in all realms and has taken all shortcomings with a brave front.
Sonam Kapoor is loved even by GenZ due to her fashion choices, her choice of roles and the ability to break barriers. She has also done queer representation films like Aik Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Disney films like Khoobsurat. Currently on a maternity break as she welcomed son, Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam divides her time between London and Mumbai.
