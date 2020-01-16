Sonam Kapoor harassed by Uber driver in London, tweets about 'scariest experience'

In a harrowing incident that Sonam Kapoor happened to be a part of, the Bollywood actress revealed that she was harassed by an Uber car driver in London.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter account to share the harrowing incident that has taken the internet by a storm.

She tweeted, "Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken."

As supporting messages started pouring in for the actress, one user asked her details of the incident to which the actress responded, "The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it."

Sonam's mishap has also invited some wrath from Twitter users as they trolled her. One user wrote, "I don’t understand why all bad things happen to you only. Got cheap Uber. Why you don’t have a dedicated car for yourself.What is the use of being rich. Is this sympathy stunt again after losing bag in British Airways. After free seat in British you expect free Uber ride. Fake" while another wrote, "Uber is safest ride here since all drivers are here with background check and got their license through lengthy procedure. It’s not nice to blame the whole department."

