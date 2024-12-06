New Delhi, India

The social media is currently filled with photos of newly-married couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Chay and Sobhita got married on December 4. Two days after their traditional Telugu wedding, the couple made their first public appearance on Friday (Dec 6).

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's first appearance

On Friday, the couple along with Chay's father and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni stepped outside to seek blessing at the Srisailam Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Several videos of the couple from their today's visit have gone viral on social media.

For the day outing, Sobhita looked gorgeous in the beautiful yellow silk saree, while Chaitanya was dressed in a traditional white veshti with a matching shirt.

After seeking blessing, Chaitanya along with his wife Sobhita and dad Nagaarjuna posed for pictures outside the temple premises.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding

On December 4, Naga and Sobhita tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony organised at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

The first photos from the wedding were shared by Nagarjuna. At the wedding, the Made in Heaven actress looked radiant in a gold Kanjeevaram saree with gold zari world. Naga, on the other hand, wore traditional white pancha with a bold red border.

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. ?? Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. ? This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024 ×

"This wedding is a deeply meaningful moment for our family. Having Chay and Sobhita start their journey at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by the love of family and friends, fills my heart with immense pride and gratitude. It is a celebration of love, tradition, and togetherness that reflects the values my father stood for—family, respect, and unity. Seeing them begin this beautiful chapter is a moment of great joy for all of us, and we feel truly blessed to witness it," the Brahmastra actor said about the marriage.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have been secretly dating since 2022. They made their union public in August 2024 after they got engaged.