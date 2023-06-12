Snowdrop actor Park Soo Ryun dies after falling down from the stairs
Korean actress Park Soo Ryun is no more. Ryun, who has worked in the critically acclaimed K-pop drama Snowdrop, died on Jeju Island after falling down from stairs. She was 29 years old. As per the reports, the accident took place just a day before her performance.
The budding TV star was found in an unconscious state and was later taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.
Her family has decided to donate her organs, As per Soompi, Park Soo's mother said, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”
Pemeran pendukung di drama #Snowdrop, #ParkSooRyun (29 tahun) meninggal dunia setelah alami cedera otak akibat terjatuh dari tangga saat kembali ke rumahnya— UPDATE KDRAMA NEWS (@infodrakor_id) June 12, 2023
Setelah kematian Sooryun, keluarga memutuskan untuk mendonorkan organ tubuh mendiang
Rest In Peace 🙏 🥀 pic.twitter.com/4A02HxOeUf
Her funeral will take place on June 13.
Born in 1994, Park made her debut in 2018 through the musical Il Tenore and since then she has worked in numerous shows. In the Disney plus Hostar show, Snowdrop, Park played the role of one of the university students. The show starred BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae. She has worked in musicals like Finding Mr. Destiny, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha.