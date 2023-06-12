Snowdrop actor Park Soo Ryun dies after falling down from the stairs

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun is no more. Ryun, who has worked in the critically acclaimed K-pop drama Snowdrop, died on Jeju Island after falling down from stairs. She was 29 years old. As per the reports, the accident took place just a day before her performance.

The budding TV star was found in an unconscious state and was later taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.



Her family has decided to donate her organs, As per Soompi, Park Soo's mother said, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Her funeral will take place on June 13.