BTS turns 10! Ever wondered what BTS stands for?
Story highlights
The acronym BTS, the name of the famous Korean boy band, is often understood to stand for Bulletproof Boy Scouts. BTS is sometimes also referred to as Beyond The Scenes. However, there is more to the name than meets the eye. The South Korean boy band BTS consists of seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
The acronym BTS, the name of the famous Korean boy band, is often understood to stand for Bulletproof Boy Scouts. BTS is sometimes also referred to as Beyond The Scenes. However, there is more to the name than meets the eye. The South Korean boy band BTS consists of seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
Big Hit Entertainment’s successful record producer and songwriter Bang Si-Hyuk officially consolidated the band in 2013. He did research prior to that for three years and had already thought of the name. So, the boy band members played no role in naming the band. The Purple Army's name also holds significance. ARMY stands for “Adorable Representative MC for Youth”. This means that ARMY is the military, while BTS is the armour, which is a symbol of how the band and its fans will always stick together. But, what does BTS mean? We are going to find out both the old and new meanings.
Old meaning
BTS translates to the Korean phrase Bangtan Sonyeodan, or the Bangtan Boys. In English, this means “Bulletproof Boy Scouts.” But BTS had to give a personal twist to everything and chose BTS with the intent of “resistant to bullet” when they first signed with Big Hit Entertainment to make an impact.
They did so because they realised the ill-treatment of youth at a global level. The youth was not taken seriously and was raised in an environment of unrealistic and unhealthy expectations. The youth was disregarded as weak and incompetent.
J-Hope reveals in an interview, “It has a profound meaning. ‘Bangtan’ means to be resistant to bullets, so it means to block out stereotypes, criticisms, and expectations that aim at adolescents like bullets, to preserve the values and ideals of today’s adolescents.”
New meaning
BTS branched out its meaning to something new in July 2017. They released a video showing a symbol of a door and thanking its fans for its success. The door meant, “Youth who don’t settle for their current reality and instead open the door and go forward to achieve growth.” Thus, the name “Beyond the Scene” is justified.