BTS turns 10! Ever wondered what BTS stands for?

Big Hit Entertainment’s successful record producer and songwriter Bang Si-Hyuk officially consolidated the band in 2013. He did research prior to that for three years and had already thought of the name. So, the boy band members played no role in naming the band. The Purple Army's name also holds significance. ARMY stands for “Adorable Representative MC for Youth”. This means that ARMY is the military, while BTS is the armour, which is a symbol of how the band and its fans will always stick together. But, what does BTS mean? We are going to find out both the old and new meanings.

Old meaning

BTS translates to the Korean phrase Bangtan Sonyeodan, or the Bangtan Boys. In English, this means “Bulletproof Boy Scouts.” But BTS had to give a personal twist to everything and chose BTS with the intent of “resistant to bullet” when they first signed with Big Hit Entertainment to make an impact.