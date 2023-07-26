Snoop Dogg cancels Hollywood Bowl concerts in support of strike

Snoop Dogg is dead serious about his support for the Hollywood strike by WGA and now SAG-AFTRA as he has announced that he will cancel all his upcoming performances at the Hollywood Bowl. He said that amid “uncertainty” because of ongoing strikes, he will not be able to commit to the scheduled dates. The Hollywood Bowl concerts were set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his 1993 debut studio album Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre.

Earlier, these performances by Snoop Dogg & Friends were originally postponed from June to October 20 and 21 due to the writers strike. They have now been officially cancelled with the rapper affirming his solidarity with striking workers.

Snoop Dogg's social media announcement

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to announce the update and wrote, “We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show.”

“We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a real proposal and we can all get back to work.”

If Snoop Dogg wanted, he could have gone on with the concerts as the strikes don’t prohibit music artists from performing but Snoop Dogg has been vocal about his support for the actors and writers. They have been striking for better contracts with a higher pay from the studios.

Interestingly, Snoop Dogg had spoken about the unfair pay that artists get and said in an interview, “The writers are striking because [of] streaming, they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office. I don’t understand how the f**k you get paid off of that sh**. Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?… That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the f**k is the money?”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE