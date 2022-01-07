SNL: Ariana DeBose to host first episode of 2022 with Roddy Ricch as Musical Guest

'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose is all set to make her 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut. The NBC late-night comedy sketch show returns on January 15.



She'll be joined by first-time musical guest Roddy Ricch, he will be promoting his sophomore album 'Live Life Fast,' which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm they are dating with a steamy photoshoot



The last episode of 2021, which was hosted by actor Paul Rudd, was aired without an audience and many cast members were cut amid the surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19.

"First show of 2022!!!" SNL captioned the announcement post. Following the news, DeBose, expressed her excitement on her Instagram page. "I'm hosting @nbcsnl 🤯" she captioned the post. "Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear 🥳😱"

'What a life!': Rita Moreno reflects as new Oscars bid looms

DeBose's hosting gig comes after she starred in Spielberg's West Side Story remake as Anita. She's also well-known for her roles in Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the Broadway musical 'The Prom', Musical comedy series 'Schmigadoon!', and several Broadway shows, including 'Hamilton', 'A Bronx Tale', and others.



'SNL' is expected to bring back its studio audience set-up for the Jan. 15 episode, but there is a chance that plans could change before the airdate, as per Variety.