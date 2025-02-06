Blue, bold, and back like never before – the Smurfs are leaping into an all-new adventure, bringing their signature charm, laughter, and magic to the real world. Packed with action, humour, and an all-star cast, the film blends nostalgia with a fresh, modern twist.



Directed by Chris Miller and written by Pam Brady, Smurfs is based on the original creation by Peyo. It is produced by A Ty Ty and Jay Brown Production.

Advertisment

What we know about The Smurfs

The Smurfs promises to bring a star-studded voice cast to the screen. Pop star Rihanna will step into the world of animation, lending her iconic voice to one of the beloved characters—adding a new dimension to the Smurf’s universe.

Joining Rihanna are James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman, each bringing their unique charm to the iconic blue characters.

Advertisment

The plot of Smurfs follows the story of Papa Smurf (John Goodman) who is mysteriously captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, as Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a daring mission into the real world to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs are joined by new allies and must discover what defines their destiny in order to save the universe from chaos. This film promises to deliver the magic of the Smurfs while introducing exciting new challenges and deepening the characters' journey.

Advertisment

Watch the trailer here:

The Smurfys will embark on a new adventure in theaters on July 18,2025 in English and Hindi.