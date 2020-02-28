'SIR': Rohena Gera's Cannes Critic’s Week winning film to release in India on this day

Filmmaker Rohena Gera’s internationally acclaimed debut feature, ‘Is Love Enough? SIR' starring Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber and Marathi actress Geetanjali Kulkarni is slated for Pan-India theatrical release on 20th March 2020.

The film had its World Premiere at the 71st International Cannes Film Festival, in the critics week competition section making Rohena Gera the first woman filmmaker to bag Gan Foundation Award for distribution.

The first look poster of the film was launched on Thursday.

Produced by Inkpot Films and co-produced by Ciné-Sud Promotion, the film is a story of a Marathi widowed domestic worker played by Tillotama Shome who finds a complicated romantic spark with her recently single employer Ashwin (Vivek Gomber), who’s just returned from the US after breaking off his engagement.

The film has travelled to nearly 45 international and Indian festivals including AFI Fest Los Angeles, São Paulo International Film Festival, Beijing International Film Festival, Zurich Film Festival and has won 16 awards including, Best Film, Best Actress, Best Director & Audience choice awards.

I feel very emotional to share this news. PVR Pictures will release our film #SIR on March 20. My heartfelt love to our director @RohenaGera , producer @BricePoisson and my incredible co actors #vivekgomber @getkul . Your love would mean the world to us♥️

'Is Love Enough? SIR' is among the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films released theatrically in France which include films like 'Salaam Bombay' and 'The Lunchbox'. The film is theatrically released or sold in nearly 30 countries across the world and garnered critical acclaim and popular success.

The writer-director-producer, Rohena Gera, who is absolutely thrilled to bring the film to her home country says, “ The film is about fighting for a dream, and the film has become my dream come true. To have my first film in Cannes, and then to have it travel around the world from Brazil to Japan to Hungary to Israel… it’s beyond what I would have dared to dream. But that said, I made the film for India. It is an Indian story, it is about us. The fact that people abroad connected to it is a bonus. What I am so excited (and nervous) about is to see how people at home feel.”

"I have been really lucky to have had the support of a wonderful crew and amazing cast, especially Tillotama, Vivek and Geetanjali who breathed life into the characters and made them shine.

Tillotama Shome who plays Ratna, the Marathi domestic help in the film says, “SIR has had a dream run in the international film festival circuit, starting with Cannes and a spate of international releases. However, we were often asked in those countries, how the film was received in India and now we are excited we will finally have the answer. It both fills my heart with joy but also makes me nervous.”

Talking about her preparation for the role, she adds, “It was a wonderful challenge to bring to life the delicate negotiations within Rohena's script with my wonderful co-actors Vivek Gomber and Geetanjali Kulkarni. The subject matter of the film is so delicate that it was extremely nerve-racking and yet it is also what made it so rewarding. I had to learn Marathi for a few scenes. The effort to learn the language made me fall in love with Bombay a little more.”