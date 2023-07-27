Sinéad O'Connor's last post was about her late son Shane: 'The lamp of my soul'

The sudden death of singer Sinéad O'Connor has shocked the entire world. Sinéad, who is known for her remarkable music, passed away at the age of 56. The news of her demise was announced by her family.

Sinead O'Connor's demise

The cause of Sinéad's death has not been revealed. However, if reports are to be believed, the singer was in deep sorrow and agony after the death of her 17-year-old son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor. Even the last post before her death was dedicated to her son.

In the now-deleted post, shared on X, formerly Twitter, the singer penned a heartwrenching note for her late son. As per the People, O'Connor wrote, "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

On July 8, Sinéad, who has never shied away from sharing her feelings, posted a video showing herself, saying, "I look like s*** either way, which is why I didn't want to make a video ... but you know, the way your kid unfortunately passing away it isn't good for ones body, or soul to be fair."

How did Sinéad O'Connor's son die?

Sinéad O'Connor's death comes nearly a year after her son passed away at the age of 17. Shane O’Connor passed away days after he went missing from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, where he was kept on suicide watch.



Shane was struggling with mental health issues and was kept on a suicide watch.

Sharing the heartbreaking post on X, formerly Twitter, the singer wrote, "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," Sinéad tweeted. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Sinéad married four times and has four children. She shares her eldest son, 34-year-old Jake Reynolds, with music producer John Reynolds. Later, she welcomed her second child, 25-year-daughter Roisin, with journalist John Waters in 1997.



Sinéad welcomed her third child, Shane, with musician Dónal Lunny. She welcomed her 15-year-old son Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio with American businessman Frank Bonadio in 2016.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE